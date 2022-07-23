How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, Third Round: Stream LGPA

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, Third Round: Live Stream LPGA, TV Channel, Start Time

Brooke Henderson enters the third round of the 2022 Evian Championship with a three stroke lead today.

The second to last major on the LPGA Tour season enters the second to last round with the 2022 Evian Championship third round today in Evian-Les-Bains, France. Brooke Henderson (-14) has built a three-stroke lead over the field as she is in a great position to win her second major and first since 2016.

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Evian Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Nelly Korda kept pace with Henderson with a 67 in the second round to finish in sole possession of second place heading into the weekend:

Henderson has 11 wins and one major (2016 Women’s PGA Championship) since joining the LPGA Tour in 2014. Over the years she has finished in the Top 11 in every other major, but has not won since 2016.

She is in a great position entering the weekend with a three-stroke lead after 14 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys through 36 holes.

Right there in contention is the former number one ranked player in the world, Korda (-11), who is just three strokes back.

Korda has the skill and stamina to make up those strokes, especially with how she is playing this week with 10 birdies, an eagle and a bogey through 36 holes. She will need to get more aggressive this weekend however after finishing her final 10 holes on Friday shooting even par with no birdies or bogeys.

