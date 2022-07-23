Darren Clarke again leads heading into the weekend and looks to close the deal at the Senior Open Championship this time around.

Last year, Darren Clarke was eight-under-par and in the lead at the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale before faltering and finishing two shots back in third place. He is in the same position again at the King's Course at Gleneagles after a second-round 67 left him eight-under after two rounds.

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship Third Round Today:

Date: July 23, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Clarke recovered from two bogeys on the front side with four birdies on the back. He owns a two-shot lead over Scott Parel, who shot a 68 on Friday. Nine golfers with nine senior majors between them are tied at five-under-par, three strokes back. The major winners include Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly, David Frost and Paul Broadhurst.

Stephen Ames, who shared the lead after the first round, shot a 71 on Friday and is in the group tied for third. Glen Day shot a one-over 72 and is in a tie for 11th with four other golfers, including last year's runner-up, Miguel Ángel Jiménez. Defending champion Stephen Dodd shot a 72 on Friday and is a group at one over.

The King's Course is playing at par-70 this weekend, 34 going out and 36 coming back in. It is playing 6,859 yards this weekend with par-fives at Nos. 10 and 18. The fifth, eighth, 11th and 16th are par-threes.

