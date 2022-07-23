How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Stream Third Round Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Third Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scott Piercy takes a three shot lead into the weekend after Friday's bogey-free 64 in the 3M Open.

Scott Piercy is more than four years removed from his last PGA Tour victory but has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the field at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. Piercy followed up an opening-round 65 with a sizzling 64 on Friday and takes a three-shot lead into Saturday's third round.

How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open Third Round Today:

Date: July 23, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the third round of the 3M Open on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

While Piercy stands at 13-under after the first two rounds, the low score of the tournament was posted on Friday by Callum Tarren, who shot an eight-under 63 at the TPC Twin Cities course. Tarren had four birdies on the front and added four more on the back nine. Tarren shot even-par 71 in the first round.

Piercy and Tarren are joined in the final threesome by Emiliano Grillo, who had a 65 on Friday and is 10-under for the tournament. Defending champion Cameron Champ got back to one-over with a second-round 68 and made it to the weekend.

The course plays 7,164 yards and was designed by Arnold Palmer with Tom Lehman. It has hosted this tournament since 2019. Prior to that, it hosted the 3M Championship on the PGA Tour Champions circuit from 2001-18.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
