How to Watch US Girls' Junior Championship Match: Stream Golf Live

The US Girls' Junior wraps up Saturday with the 36-hole championship match on the Golf Channel.

The US Girls' Junior is down to two players and an American player will take home the crown.

How to Watch US Girls' Junior Championship Match Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream US Girls' Junior Championship Match on fuboTV

Gianna Clemente of Estero, FL will battle Yana Wilson of Henderson, NV in the 36 hole championship match on Saturday.

Clemente and Wilson have battled through a tough week of golf at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, KY and are one step away from taking away the coveted title.

Clemente had a tough quarterfinal match on Friday where she beat Justice Bosio 2-1, but had a much easier time in the semifinals as she defeated Maria Jose Marin 6-5 to make it to the championship.

Wilson had a much easier time in the quarterfinals, winning 5-4 against Canadian Nicole Gal. She then had to battle her way to a 3-2 win against Sara Im in the semifinals.

Both golfers have been playing great golf over the last week and Saturday's match should be a good one as they battle through 36 holes looking to get a championship.

