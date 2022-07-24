Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship: Final Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brooke Henderson in position for her second major title while taking 2-shot lead into final round for the 2022 Evian Championship.

Brooke Henderson cooled off a bit Saturday, posting a three-under-par 68 after back-to-back 64s, but she retains a two-shot lead entering the final round of The Evian Championship in France. So Yeon Ryu will play with Henderson in Sunday's final pairing after a third-round 65 moved her to 15-under for the tournament.

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship Final Round Today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the final round of The Evian Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Henderson opened her round on Saturday with a bogey at the first but didn't post another on the day. Her fourth and final birdie came on the par-three 14th.

Sophia Schubert is third at 13-under while Carlota Ciganda and Sei Young Kim share fourth place, five shots off the lead.

The Evian Championship is the fourth of five majors in women's golf, with the women's British Open set for early August.

Defending champion Minjee Lee was never seriously in contention and is one-under after a third-round 73. In her victory last year, she came from seven shots back entering the final round to win in a playoff.

Former world No. 1 Nelly Korda is in a group of five players tied at 11-under, six shots behind Henderson. Korda shot an even-par 71 on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

2022 Evian Championship Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18599917
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship: Final Round

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18711471
MLS

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar7 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_18680400
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar7 hours ago
USATSI_18706715
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina7 hours ago
USATSI_18706954
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina7 hours ago