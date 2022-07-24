Brooke Henderson in position for her second major title while taking 2-shot lead into final round for the 2022 Evian Championship.

Brooke Henderson cooled off a bit Saturday, posting a three-under-par 68 after back-to-back 64s, but she retains a two-shot lead entering the final round of The Evian Championship in France. So Yeon Ryu will play with Henderson in Sunday's final pairing after a third-round 65 moved her to 15-under for the tournament.

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship Final Round Today:



Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Henderson opened her round on Saturday with a bogey at the first but didn't post another on the day. Her fourth and final birdie came on the par-three 14th.

Sophia Schubert is third at 13-under while Carlota Ciganda and Sei Young Kim share fourth place, five shots off the lead.

The Evian Championship is the fourth of five majors in women's golf, with the women's British Open set for early August.

Defending champion Minjee Lee was never seriously in contention and is one-under after a third-round 73. In her victory last year, she came from seven shots back entering the final round to win in a playoff.

Former world No. 1 Nelly Korda is in a group of five players tied at 11-under, six shots behind Henderson. Korda shot an even-par 71 on Saturday.

