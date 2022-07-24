How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship: Final Round

Darren Clarke and Paul Broadhurst will play in the final pairing on Sunday with a leaderboard full of threats in the Senior Open Championship.

Darren Clarke retained a share of the lead at the Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles, Scotland, with a third-round 69, but two-time senior major winner Paul Broadhurst fired a four-under 66 to forge a tie with Clarke at nine-under-par. The final round is scheduled for Sunday.

Broadhurst, who won his second senior major at Carnoustie in 2016, bogeyed twice and made six birdies on Saturday, including a run of three straight on Nos. 13-15.

Tied at one shot back are two-time senior major winner Jerry Kelly as well as Steven Alker, who won the Senior PGA Championship earlier this year. Kelly won the last major, the Senior Players Championship, two weeks ago.

Tied at six-under, three shots back, are Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.

Clarke is also making a run at history. While he's not won a senior major, Clarke won The Open Championship in 2011. With a victory at Gleneagles, he would join Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the only players to win both titles.

