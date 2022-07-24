Skip to main content

How to Watch 3M Open: Final Round: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The 3M Open enters the final round on Sunday with Scott Piercy with a four-shot lead

The final round of the 3M Open tees off on Sunday afternoon with Scott Piercy trying to finish off a win.

How to Watch 3M Open: Final Round Today:

Match Date: July 24, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream 3M Open: Final Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Piercy enters the final round of the tournament with a four-shot lead. Piercy has been consistent in the first three rounds as he has shot a 65, 64 and 66 to put himself in a position to run away with the championship.

Emiliano Grillo is sitting in second place at 14-under and will need to have a great round on Sunday if he wants to catch Piercy.

Doug Ghim and Tony Finau are both sitting at 13-under after three rounds and both shot an impressive 65 on Saturday to close the gap. They still have a lot more to do if they want to get into the top spot, but with another 65 could put some pressure on Piercy and Grillo.

Piercy is definitely in position to take home the title, but will need to hold off the group of golfers behind him with another great round on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

