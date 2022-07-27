How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Aaron Baddeley lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley looks for a better result in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he placed 41st shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Baddeley's Statistics

Baddeley has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Baddeley last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished 41st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +18 $0

Regional restrictions apply.