Aaron Baddeley looks for a better result in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he placed 41st shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Baddeley's Statistics
- Baddeley has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Baddeley last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished 41st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+18
$0
