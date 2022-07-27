Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Adam Hadwin lines up a putt on the second green during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hadwin's Statistics

  • Hadwin has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Hadwin missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

38

-3

$31,125

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

E

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

7

-1

$515,934

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

35

-3

$39,730

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

18

-2

$142,800

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
