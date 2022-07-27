How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Hadwin missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
