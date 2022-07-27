How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Adam Hadwin lines up a putt on the second green during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Hadwin missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800

