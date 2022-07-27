How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament.

Adam Schenk shot -8 and placed 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Schenk's Statistics

Schenk has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Schenk last played this course in 2021, finishing 41st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 54 E $17,550 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400

