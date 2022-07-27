How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk shot -8 and placed 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
- Schenk last played this course in 2021, finishing 41st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
54
E
$17,550
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
