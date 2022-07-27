How to Watch Adam Scott at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Scott enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after a 15th-place finish in The Open Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Scott's Statistics
- Scott has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
67
+11
$25,200
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
