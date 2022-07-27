How to Watch Adam Scott at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Adam Scott reacts after a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at St Andrews Links (Old Course) after a 15th-place finish in The Open Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Scott's Statistics

Scott has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 67 +11 $25,200 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

