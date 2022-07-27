Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Scott at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Adam Scott reacts after a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at St Andrews Links (Old Course) after a 15th-place finish in The Open Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Scott's Statistics

  • Scott has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

15

-10

$165,583

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

67

+11

$25,200

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+7

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

32

-16

$50,808

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
