How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson enters play in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 152 in the world, and is looking for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the 3M Open
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Svensson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Svensson didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2019
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
6
-19
$134,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
