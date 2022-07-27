How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Adam Svensson putts on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson enters play in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 152 in the world, and is looking for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the 3M Open

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Svensson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Svensson didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2019

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 6 -19 $134,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830

