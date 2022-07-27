Skip to main content

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Alex Smalley lines up a putt at the first hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Alex Smalley posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Smalley's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

10

-2

$155,336

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

16

-12

$97,803

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

21

-6

$94,830

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+7

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
