How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Alex Smalley lines up a putt at the first hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Alex Smalley posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Smalley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0

