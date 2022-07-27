How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Alex Smalley posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)