How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Landry looks to perform better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Landry's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Landry has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Landry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
- Landry failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)