How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Andrew Landry prepares to putt on the 7th green during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Landry looks to perform better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Landry's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Landry has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Landry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Landry failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +9 $0

