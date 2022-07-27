How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Novak hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 54th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Novak's Statistics
- Novak has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
54
E
$17,550
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
