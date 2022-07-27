How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Andrew Novak hits a fairway shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Novak hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 54th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Novak's Statistics

Novak has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 54 E $17,550 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0

