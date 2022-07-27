How to Watch Austin Cook at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Cook's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cook has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Cook missed the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
E
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
63
-1
$18,343
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
