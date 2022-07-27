How to Watch Austin Cook at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Cook's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Cook has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Cook missed the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 E $8,214 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 63 -1 $18,343

