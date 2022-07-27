How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Austin Smotherman watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Austin Smotherman ended the weekend at -6, good for a 24th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking better results.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 24 -6 $69,375 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 8 -11 $115,625 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0

