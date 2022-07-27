How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Austin Smotherman ended the weekend at -6, good for a 24th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking better results.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
24
-6
$69,375
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
8
-11
$115,625
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
