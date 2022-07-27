Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Beau Hossler acknowledges the crowd after a putt during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Beau Hossler looks for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 25th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Hossler's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time Hossler golfed this course (2021), he finished 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 53 +11 $40,630 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700

