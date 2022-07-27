Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Beau Hossler looks for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 25th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hossler's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Hossler golfed this course (2021), he finished 25th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
53
+11
$40,630
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
