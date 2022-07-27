How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Ben Kohles missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. He'll be after a better outcome July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kohles' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
50
-3
$9,109
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
