How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Ben Kohles missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. He'll be after a better outcome July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kohles' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 50 -3 $9,109 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.