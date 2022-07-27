How to Watch Ben Martin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Martin's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Martin has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Martin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Martin struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
