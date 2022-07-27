How to Watch Ben Martin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2017; Dublin, OH, USA; Ben Martin drives the ball down the fourteenth fairway during the third round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Martin looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Martin's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Martin has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Martin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Martin struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387

Regional restrictions apply.