How to Watch Bill Haas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bill Haas putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Haas' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Haas didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 26 -7 $27,565 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835

Regional restrictions apply.