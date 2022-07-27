How to Watch Bill Haas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Haas' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Haas didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)