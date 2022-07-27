How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Bo Hoag concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 45th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 aiming for better results.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hoag's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoag has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoag has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Hoag golfed this course (2021), he finished 32nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
+1
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
