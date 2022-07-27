How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bo Hoag of Columbus Ohio putts on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Bo Hoag concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 45th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 aiming for better results.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoag's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoag has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoag has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Hoag golfed this course (2021), he finished 32nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 45 -2 $22,950 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 +1 $8,214 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.