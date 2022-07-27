How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Van Pelt hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 49th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Van Pelt's Statistics

Van Pelt will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Van Pelt last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished 71st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 68 +2 $7,733 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387

