How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Van Pelt hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 49th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Van Pelt will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Van Pelt last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished 71st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
68
+2
$7,733
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV