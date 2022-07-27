How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to missing a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 28-31, Brandon Hagy will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2021, he shot -16 and placed sixth at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Hagy's Statistics

Hagy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.

Hagy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Hagy last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished sixth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +7 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0

