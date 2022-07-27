How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 28-31, Brandon Hagy will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2021, he shot -16 and placed sixth at TPC Twin Cities.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Hagy's Statistics
- Hagy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Hagy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Hagy last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished sixth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+7
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
