How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to missing a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 28-31, Brandon Hagy will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2021, he shot -16 and placed sixth at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hagy's Statistics

  • Hagy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
  • Hagy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • Hagy last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished sixth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+7

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+1

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

27

-13

$21,909

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

63

-2

$15,407

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+6

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
