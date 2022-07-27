How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Brandon Matthews struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Matthews' Statistics
- Matthews has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Matthews has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+14
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
60
+16
$37,589
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)