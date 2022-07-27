How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Brandon Wu lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

At The Open Championship, Brandon Wu struggled, missing the cut at St Andrews Links (Old Course). He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Wu's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 69 +12 $24,840

Regional restrictions apply.