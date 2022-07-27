How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At The Open Championship, Brandon Wu struggled, missing the cut at St Andrews Links (Old Course). He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)