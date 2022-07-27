How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 14, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Brendan Steel putts during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Steele seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 55th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2019.

How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Steele's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Steele has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Steele finished 55th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762

Regional restrictions apply.