How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 55th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2019.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Steele's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Steele has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Steele finished 55th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
