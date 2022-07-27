How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Brett Drewitt struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's seeking better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Drewitt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Drewitt has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Drewitt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+9
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
