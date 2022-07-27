How to Watch Brian Gay at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Brian Gay struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Gay's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Gay didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
