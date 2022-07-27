How to Watch Brian Gay at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brian Gay putts on the eighth green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the 3M Open, Brian Gay struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Brian Gay at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gay's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Gay didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0

Regional restrictions apply.