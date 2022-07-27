How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brian Stuard reads a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic having failed to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stuard's Statistics

Stuard has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Stuard missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.