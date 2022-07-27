How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard looks for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic having failed to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Stuard's Statistics
- Stuard has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Stuard missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
