How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett reacts to missing a putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after a 31st-place finish in the 3M Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Garnett's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Garnett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Garnett did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 16 -7 $58,275 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

