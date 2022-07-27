Skip to main content

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett reacts to missing a putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after a 31st-place finish in the 3M Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
Garnett's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Garnett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • Garnett did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

31

-4

$42,911

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

16

-7

$58,275

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-2

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
