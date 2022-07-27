How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after a 31st-place finish in the 3M Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Garnett's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Garnett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Garnett did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-7
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
