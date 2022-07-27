How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren will compete July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he took seventh in the 3M Open, shooting -10 at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Tarren's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-7
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
