How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Callum Tarren drives on the 18th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren will compete July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he took seventh in the 3M Open, shooting -10 at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Tarren's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 7 -10 $235,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -7 $37,185 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 6 -16 $248,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.