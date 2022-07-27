How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Champ lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after a 16th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Champ's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Champ did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0

