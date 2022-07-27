How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Champ hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after a 16th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Champ's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Champ did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
