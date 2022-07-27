How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Cameron Percy concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Percy's Statistics
- Percy will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Percy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Percy finished 41st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
50
-3
$9,109
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)