How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy lines up a putt watched by Cameron Percy on the eighth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Cameron Percy concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Percy's Statistics

Percy will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Percy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Percy finished 41st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 50 -3 $9,109 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662

