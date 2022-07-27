Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Cameron Tringale putts on the first green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale, the No. 50 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Tringale's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2021, Tringale's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302

Regional restrictions apply.