How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale, the No. 50 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Tringale's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2021, Tringale's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
