How to Watch Cameron Young at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Young hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a second-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Young's Statistics
- Young has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Young has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
2
-19
$1,455,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
