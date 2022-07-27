Skip to main content

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Camilo Villegas lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas shot -5 and took 67th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Villegas' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Villegas has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • Villegas last played this course in 2021, finishing 67th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

58

+1

$16,800

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

E

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

13

-16

$64,354

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+2

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
