How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas shot -5 and took 67th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Villegas has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Villegas last played this course in 2021, finishing 67th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
58
+1
$16,800
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
