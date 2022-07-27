How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Camilo Villegas lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas shot -5 and took 67th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Villegas has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Villegas last played this course in 2021, finishing 67th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 58 +1 $16,800 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC E $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0

