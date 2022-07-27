How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey will compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 60th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Ramey's Statistics
- Ramey has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
-1
$8,214
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)