How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Charley Hoffman posted a 31st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic aiming for better results.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hoffman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoffman has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Hoffman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Hoffman didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2019
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-6
$21,169
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
69
+9
$16,774
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
