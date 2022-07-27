How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 28, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Charley Hoffman lines up a putt on the 18th green during continuation of play before the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Charley Hoffman posted a 31st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic aiming for better results.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Hoffman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoffman has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Hoffman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Hoffman didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2019

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -6 $21,169 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 69 +9 $16,774 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

