How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Chase Seiffert lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert will play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his last tournament he took 45th in the 3M Open, shooting -2 at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Seiffert's Statistics

Seiffert has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 45 -2 $22,950 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 -1 $7,881 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0

