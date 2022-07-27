How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert will play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his last tournament he took 45th in the 3M Open, shooting -2 at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Seiffert's Statistics
- Seiffert has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
-1
$7,881
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)