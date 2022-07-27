How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan putts on the second green during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Cheng Tsung Pan carded a 31st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Pan's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Pan did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009

Regional restrictions apply.