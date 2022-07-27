How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Cheng Tsung Pan carded a 31st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Pan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Pan did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)