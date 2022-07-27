How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Chesson Hadley drives on the 2nd hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley shot -7 and placed 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hadley's Statistics

Hadley will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadley has finished below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.

Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Hadley last played this course in 2021, finishing 52nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 10 -9 $204,375 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -5 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 5 -14 $406,700

Regional restrictions apply.