How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chesson Hadley shot -7 and placed 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hadley's Statistics
- Hadley will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadley has finished below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Hadley last played this course in 2021, finishing 52nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
10
-9
$204,375
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-5
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
5
-14
$406,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)