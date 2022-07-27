How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Chris Kirk hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 42nd-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Kirk's Statistics

Kirk has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Kirk golfed this course (2021), he placed 12th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 42 -6 $51,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 71 +11 $16,538 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

