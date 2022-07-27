Skip to main content

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chris Kirk putts on the eighth hole oduring the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 42nd-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kirk's Statistics

  • Kirk has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • The last time Kirk golfed this course (2021), he placed 12th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

42

-6

$51,000

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

71

+11

$16,538

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

7

-10

$273,325

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

53

+6

$27,994

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

15

-3

$132,300

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
