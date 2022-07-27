How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 42nd-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Kirk golfed this course (2021), he placed 12th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
42
-6
$51,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
71
+11
$16,538
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
