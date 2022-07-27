How to Watch Chris Naegel at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chris Naegel of Wildwood Missouri prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Naegel enters play in Detroit, Michigan trying for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open

How to Watch Chris Naegel at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Naegel's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Naegel has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Naegel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +10 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511

