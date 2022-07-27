How to Watch Chris Naegel at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Naegel enters play in Detroit, Michigan trying for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Naegel's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Naegel has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Naegel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+10
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
