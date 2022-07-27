How to Watch Cole Hammer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Cole Hammer missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. He'll be after a better result July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hammer's Statistics
- Hammer has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hammer has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
