How to Watch Cole Hammer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Cole Hammer lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Cole Hammer missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. He'll be after a better result July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Cole Hammer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Hammer's Statistics

Hammer has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hammer has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

