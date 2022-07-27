How to Watch Danny Lee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Danny Lee lines up a putt during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee enters play in Detroit, Michigan seeking better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Travelers Championship

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.

Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.

Lee failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +11 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700

