How to Watch Danny Lee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee enters play in Detroit, Michigan seeking better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Travelers Championship
How to Watch Danny Lee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.
- Lee failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
Regional restrictions apply.
