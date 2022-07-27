How to Watch Danny Willett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett, the No. 136 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 67th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Willett's Statistics
- Willett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Willett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Willett placed 67th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
The Open Championship
53
-4
$35,656
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)