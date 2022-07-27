How to Watch Danny Willett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Danny Willett putts on the first hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett, the No. 136 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 67th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Willett's Statistics

Willett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Willett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Willett placed 67th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 7 -10 $235,625 July 14-17 The Open Championship 53 -4 $35,656 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047

