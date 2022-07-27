How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; David Lingmerth putts on the 14th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

David Lingmerth will appear July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he took 70th in the 3M Open, shooting +4 at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lingmerth's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 70 +4 $15,300 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 64 +2 $8,029 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038

Regional restrictions apply.