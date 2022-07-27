How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lingmerth will appear July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he took 70th in the 3M Open, shooting +4 at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
70
+4
$15,300
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
64
+2
$8,029
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
49
+10
$44,038
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
