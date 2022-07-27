How to Watch David Lipsky at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky hits the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch David Lipsky at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)