How to Watch David Lipsky at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; David Lipsky hits a putt on the second green during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky hits the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

Regional restrictions apply.