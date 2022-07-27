Skip to main content

How to Watch David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, David Skinns concluded the weekend at E, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for a higher finish.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Skinns' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

54

E

$17,550

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

68

-6

$7,548

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
