In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, David Skinns concluded the weekend at E, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for a higher finish.
How to Watch David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Skinns' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
54
E
$17,550
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
