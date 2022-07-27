How to Watch David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, David Skinns concluded the weekend at E, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for a higher finish.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Live Stream on fuboTV

Skinns' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 54 E $17,550 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531

